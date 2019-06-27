Parkland survivor: I've been targeted for assassination 7 times

David Hogg, a Parkland shooting survivor who has become a leading gun control activist said he's been targeted for assassination seven times since he survived the mass shooting at his Florida high school in February 2018.

“In the past year, there have been seven assassination attempts,” Mr. Hogg, 19, told The Washington Post. “Honestly, I realize that it’s horrible that I have to live through this, and it is traumatizing."

“But you eventually become desensitized to it,” Hogg said. “Like, oh, your house got SWAT-ted. You got a call from the police saying someone said that everyone in your family had been killed and that you are being held hostage for $100,000. Right? That becomes part of daily life. It’s just something that you have to get through. But I mean, what am I going to do? Stop?" Hogg was referring to an incident last year when policemen with assault rifles charged into his family home after receiving a call that Hogg and his family had been taken hostage. The call proved to be false and luckily the family was not even at home at the time.

“Well, I’m not going to stop,” Hogg asserted. “I want to go to school and, for lack of a better word, weaponize my knowledge and learn as much as possible to end violence.”

Hogg, now 19, has filled his life with activism against gun violence since surviving the school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in which 17 of his fellow students were killed. He is one of the founders of Never Again MSD, a gun control advocacy group formed by Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School (MSD) students. He also authored a book together with his sister, called #NeverAgain: A New Generation Draws the Line, which became a New York Times bestseller. The siblings are donating the proceeds they earn from the book to charity.

The young activist made the front cover of the April 2018 issue of Time magazine, together with his fellow activists Jaclyn Corin, Emma Gonzalez, Cameron Kasky and Alex Wind.

Hogg graduated from high school a year ago but took a year off to devote his time to his advocacy work. He will be attending Harvard University in fall 2019.