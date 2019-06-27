Turkish President Erdoğan: 'Morsi is a Martyr'

Criticizes West for remaining silent on Morsi death, says people like Sisi in Turkey threaten him with same fate as Morsi's.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Dr. Ali Erbaş, the Turkish Minister of Religious Affairs, spoke at a June 18, 2019 memorial service that was held in Turkey in honor of former Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi, who had died the previous day, reports the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI).

Erbaş referred to Morsi as a "martyr" and prayed for Allah to grant Turkish children and youth the ability to view people like Morsi as role models.

Erdoğan said that he believes that Morsi, who he also said was a martyr, did not die a "normal" death, and that Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi is a weak coward, a tyrant, and a killer who should burn in hell. He also criticized the West for remaining silent about Morsi's death, and he said that there are people like Sisi in Turkey who threaten him with the same fate as Morsi's.

He cautioned the audience against these people and said: "If they understood [martyrdom], they would not say these things." The crowd chanted several slogans, including: "Down with the rule of the military," "Allah is our goal, the Prophet Muhammad is our role model, the Quran is our constitution, Jihad is our path, and death for the sake of Allah is our loftiest aspiration," and "Khaybar, Khaybar, oh Jews, the Army of Muhammad will return."