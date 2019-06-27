

Opinions That Matter - Daniel Benedict On US Jewish Community NY Real Estate Exec says Golden Era of US Jewish community has passed, and that young Jewish entrepreneurs should pursue careers in Israel. Arutz Sheva Staff,

Eliran Aharon New York A new YouTube series launched by Bet El Institutions, titled “US Jewish Lay Leaders: Opinions That Matter” kicked off on Wednesday with an interview with Daniel Benedict from Queens, NY, and President of the Benedict Realty Group.



In the interview, Benedict discusses the shift in the structure of Jewry around the world and the changes taking place within American Jewish society that have caused it”s golden years to be over,” including assimilation, decreased engagement among youth in the Jewish political process, and the changing economic landscape.



