Zarif: US is not in a position to obliterate Iran

Iranian Foreign Minister responds to Trump's threats, says US is "confrontational" and "provocative".

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Wednesday responded to US President Donald Trump's threats against his country.

In an interview with CNN, Zarif said that the United States "is not in a position to obliterate Iran", while adding that US actions have been "confrontational" and "provocative" but that Iran is not seeking war.

"I think President Trump should remember that we don't live in the 18th century. There is a United Nations charter, and threat of wars is illegal," Zarif added.

His comments follow Trump’s warning on Tuesday that any subsequent attack Iran might carry out on "anything American" would be met with "great and overwhelming force."

"In some areas, overwhelming will mean obliteration," the President tweeted.

Trump’s warning came amid escalating tensions between the Trump administration and Tehran. The escalation continued last week when Iran downed a US drone which Washington said was flying over international airspace.

Trump then approved military strikes against Iran in retaliation but pulled back from launching them.

On Monday, Trump signed additional sanctions targeting the leaders of the regime in Tehran, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei as well as Zarif himself.

Zarif told CNN the sanctions are "an additional insult by the United States against the entire Iranian nation."