The Torah at her fingertips

Batya Sperling Milner’s recent Bat Mitzvah was groundbreaking; it was the first held in an Orthodox synagogue in which the Torah portion was chanted from braille.

Batya talks about the highlights of her Bat Mitzvah and her mother, Aliza Sperling, discusses her groundbreaking scholarship on blind people reading Torah within the bounds of Jewish law.

Listen to talk about the first ever braille trope system - one created especially for Batya.

She describes her love of Torah, her commitment to Jewish law, and her desire to be recognized for who she is, rather than defined by a disability.