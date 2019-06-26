Will Arab schools have to fly the Israeli flag?

Education Ministry seeks to enforce law requiring public institutions to fly Israeli flag at their entrances.

The Education Ministry is considering requiring Arab schools to raise the Israeli flag at the entrance to any educational institution, Ynet reported.

n 1997, the Knesset passed a law according to which the state flag would be placed in every public building, including educational institutions.

The Education Ministry issued a statement clarifying the directive and stating that "all recognized schools, under the language of the law, must present the flag of Israel in the main building of each school, and of course, upon the opening of the studies."

However, the law has not been enforced, especially in haredi schools and in the Arab sector.