'Israel is a country in the Middle East. It is historically part of the heritage of this whole region,' Bahraini FM tells Israeli newspaper.

“The Jewish people have a place amongst us,” the foreign minister of Bahrain said in an interview during the US conference on the economic part of its peace plan, which took place in the Bahraini capital of Manama.

In an excerpt from the interview held with Barak Ravid of Israel’s Channel 13, Bahraini Foreign Minister Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa addressed Israel, saying, “You do have a peace agreement with Egypt, you do have a peace agreement with Jordan, you did have some kind of understandings with the Palestinians through their Authority in the last period.”

“But this is not the limit of the scope of where you belong. Israel is a country in the Middle East. Israel is historically part of the heritage of this whole region. So the Jewish people have a place amongst us.”

Noting that he was not privy to the details of the political part of the US peace plan, he said that "We do trust that the US will be able to reach an agreement."

“But it requires more than the US, it requires the parties of the region to work together,” he added.