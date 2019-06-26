US Defense Attaché to Israel concludes two years of service

Brig. Gen. Corey Martin concludes service in Israel, will be replaced by Brig. Gen. Charles Brown.

This week, the US Defense Attaché to Israel, Brig. Gen. Corey J. Martin, will be concluding two years of service in Israel.



General Martin played a key role in ensuring that the US-Israel defense partnership remains strong and steady, constantly expanding to new fields, preparing jointly not just for the challenges of today - but for those of tomorrow as well, the IDF said in a statement.

General Martin will be succeeded in this post by Brig. Gen. (US Air Force), Charles E. Brown.

"The IDF looks forward to continue strengthening the special ties between the Israeli and the US militaries under Brig. General Brown," the statement concluded.