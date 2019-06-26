Four-year-old girl in serious condition after choking on grape

Girl chokes while eating grapes at Netanya daycare center, is rushed to hospital in serious condition.

A four-year-old girl from the coastal city of Netanya is in serious condition Wednesday afternoon, after she choked on a grape.

The incident occurred at a daycare center in Netanya Wednesday afternoon. When staff members noticed the girl was choking they called for help.

Shortly afterwards, United Hatzalah and MDA emergency first responders arrived at the daycare and performed CPR on the girl.

Paramedics were able to remove the grape before evacuating the girl via ambulance to Laniado Medical Center in Netanya for further treatment.

The girl’s condition is listed as serious.

United Hatzalah EMT Avrahami Yaakov who was one of the first responders at the scene reported: "When I arrived at the daycare, I was told by the staff that the girl had choked while eating grapes. Together with other first responders at the scene, I performed CPR on the girl. A paramedic succeeded in removing the grape from the girl's throat. She was then transported in an intensive care ambulance to Laniado hospital in serious condition."