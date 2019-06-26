Hebrew in Bahrain?

Saudi journalist and confidant of royal family now operating in Bahrain explains how he fell in love with the Hebrew language.

As leaders from the US and across the Arab world gathered in Bahrain for a US-backed economic peace summit, reporters from Israel’s Kan network were caught by surprise covering the summit when they were approached by a local speaking in fluent Hebrew.

Journalist Louai al-Sharif, who set up a foreign language program in Bahrain, is originally from Saudi Arabia, and has close ties to the Saudi royal family.

Speaking with Kan’s Gili Cohen, Al-Sharif showed off his impressive command of the Hebrew language, much to Cohen’s surprise.

“How is it that we’re here in Bahrain speaking in Hebrew?” Cohen asked.

“I can’t believe it,” al-Sharif responded in Hebrew.

“I love the Hebrew language because of the prophets” of the Hebrew Bible, “like King David, like Isaiah, Jeremiah, Daniel.”

Asked whether he expected the new peace initiative to bring change to the region, al-Sharif replied “Inshallah, God-willing, we will have peace in the next year, and in Jerusalem, the city of King David.”

This is not the first time al-Sharif has reached out to Israelis in Hebrew.

Last year, al-Sharif, who is active on social media, released a video in Hebrew addressed to Israelis, advising them that they need not fear a potential Saudi Arabian nuclear weapons program.

"In the name of the merciful and compassionate God, after Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's meeting and his comments on the development of a nuclear weapon, some Israeli journalists attempted to incite Bibi, Binyamin Netanyahu, against Saudi Arabia, and tried to claim that there is now a nuclear threat from Saudi Arabia,” said a-Sharif in Hebrew.

"I'd like to say here to the Jewish people: Has Saudi Arabia ever threatened its neighbors? The answer is, no. Does Saudi Arabia have any aspirations for territorial expansion in the region? The answer is, no.

"Prince Mohammed's speech was referring to self-defense against those who present a threat to their neighbors and who look to expand their territory in the region.

"Jewish people: read the news carefully!"