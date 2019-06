The lost generation of the desert: Disgruntled, discouraged and defiant.

Having been blindsided by the evil report of the spies in last week's parasha of Shelach, Moshe quickly takes control and seizes the narrative when challenged by his cousin Korach.

When a second mutiny brews, G-d's response threatens the nation. Aharon's swift intervention heals the nation, and quiet is again restored.

Join Yitzchak Reuben in this week's Temple Talk, as he delivers a blow by blow analysis of the turbulent events of parashat Korach.