Gantz: Netanyahu is lying

Blue and White chairman makes clear that his party is not negotiating the possibility of canceling the election.

Blue and White party chairman Benny Gantz on Tuesday criticized Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu for his support of the initiative of the Knesset Speaker to cancel the early elections.

"The reports tonight make clear - Netanyahu is afraid of the law, and Netanyahu is lying - there are no negotiations with Blue and White," Gantz said.

The statement follows an earlier report on Channel 12 News that Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein has been examining a move that will cancel the dissolution of the 21st Knesset and the elections to the 22nd Knesset.

The first step in the process, the examination of which has accelerated considerably in the last few hours, is the convening of the Knesset Presidium by the Speaker and the annulment of the Knesset's election recess. The second stage is the formulation of new legislation that will create a legal basis for canceling the Knesset dissolution.

This is a complex process, since such legislation must be passed by a majority of at least 80 Knesset members, so that a broad consensus is required in the Knesset, and it is contingent on the formation of a broad coalition that will allow it.

However, Prime Minister Netanyahu gave a tailwind to the complex process. The Likud said in response, "Prime Minister Netanyahu is taking Knesset Speaker Edelstein seriously and will review his proposal in the coming days.”