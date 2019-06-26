'Netanyahu guided by fear of elections'

The Yisrael Beytenu party attacked Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Tuesday evening over his support for an initiative to cancel the September elections.

"What guides Netanyahu this evening is not the good of the State of Israel, but rather the fear of losing power," the party said.

"Netanyahu, who twice in six months dissolved the Knesset, has begun to understand that Israeli citizens do not accept the approach that 'God has chosen us to rule,'" the party continued.

The statement follows an earlier report on Channel 12 News that Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein has been examining a move that will cancel the dissolution of the 21st Knesset and the elections to the 22nd Knesset.

The first step in the process, the examination of which has accelerated considerably in the last few hours, is the convening of the Knesset Presidium by the Speaker and the annulment of the Knesset's election recess. The second stage is the formulation of new legislation that will create a legal basis for canceling the Knesset dissolution.

This is a complex process, since such legislation must be passed by a majority of at least 80 Knesset members, so that a broad consensus is required in the Knesset, and it is contingent on the formation of a broad coalition that will allow it.

However, Prime Minister Netanyahu gave a tailwind to the complex process. The Likud said in response, "Prime Minister Netanyahu is taking Knesset Speaker Edelstein seriously and will review his proposal in the coming days.”