Holocaust survivor who helped convict Eichmann passes away

Michael Maor, who worked for the Mossad to obtain documents that formed factual basis for Adolf Eichmann trial, passes away at 86.

Michael Maor, a Holocaust survivor born in Germany who fled the Nazis throughout the Holocaust, first with his parents and then alone after they were killed in a German attack, died on Tuesday at the age of 86.

After the Holocaust, Maor made Aliyah to Israel as a child. He later joined the IDF and served in the Paratroopers Brigade in various positions, including under Rafael Eitan (Raful) who later became Chief of Staff.

However, the operation that was associated with him more than any other operation was performed by Maor after he had been discharged from the IDF, when he was studying photography and worked for the Mossad.

As part of his work for the Mossad, Maor was sent to Germany to obtain documents which served as evidence of Adolf Eichmann's part in the extermination of Jews during the Holocaust, and constituted a significant part of the investigation and trial materials.

Upon his return to Israel, he continued to serve as a press photographer, while at the same time assisting the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet). Later on, Maor returned to military service and held various positions. After his discharge from the IDF, he established the intelligence in the Border Police and was a national intelligence officer for the Border Police for 15 years.