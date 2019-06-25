First Lady's spokeswoman named WH press secretary

Stephanie Grisham, top aide to Melania Trump, will become press secretary following departure of Sarah Sanders, first lady announces.

Stephanie Grisham, chief spokeswoman of first lady Melania Trump, has been picked to replace Sarah Sanders as White House press secretary, the first lady announced Tuesday.

“I am pleased to announce @StephGrisham45 will be the next @PressSec & Comms Director!” the first lady tweeted. “She has been with us since 2015 - @potus & I can think of no better person to serve the Administration & our country. Excited to have Stephanie working for both sides of the @WhiteHouse.”

Asked about the possibility of choosing her during a recent “Fox & Friends” interview, President Trump said, “Stephanie is terrific.”

US President Donald Trump announced earlier in June that White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be stepping down at the end of the month.

“After 3 1/2 years, our wonderful Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be leaving the White House at the end of the month and going home to the Great State of Arkansas,” he tweeted.

“She is a very special person with extraordinary talents, who has done an incredible job! I hope she decides to run for Governor of Arkansas - she would be fantastic. Sarah, thank you for a job well done!” added Trump.