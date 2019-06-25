Fire breaks out in Eshkol-region communtiy

Incendiary balloon causes fire in community near Gaza. Eshkol council head: 'Containment policy brings balloon terror to our doors.'

A fire broke out Tuesday afternoon in one of the Eshkol Regional Council communities as a result of an incendiary balloon that landed near residential buildings.

The balloon accessories were located at the scene. The fire was extinguished by security personnel in the community. There were no casualties and no damage was caused to anyone.

Gadi Yarkoni, head of the Eshkol Regional Council, attacked the government's policy over the incident. "The policy of containment brings the balloon terror to the threshold of our home."

"We will not agree that our children's summer vacation will be filled with smoke and the smell of fires. No citizen would agree to live like this," Yarkoni added.

"We understand that from the point of view of the State of Israel, this is not a strategic threat, but it is a real threat to the resilience of the residents of the Gaza vicinity."