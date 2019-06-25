'Quran focuses on Jews so much because they're our sworn enemy'

Iraqi cleric says this always has and will always be true, and that Quran discusses Jews so Muslims may understand 'enemy mentality.'

Iraqi cleric Abd Al-Salam Zain Al-Abidin said in a broadcast on Al-Naeem TV (Iraq) last week that the Quran focuses on the Jews as much as it does because they are the "sworn enemy" of the Muslims, reports the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI).

He explained that this always has and will always be true, and that the Quran discusses the Jews so that Muslims can understand their enemy's mentality and so that Muslims know that the Jews are permanent and "recalcitrant" enemy with whom peace agreements cannot be made and who will never be satisfied with concessions.