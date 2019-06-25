Iran: On July 7 we will withdraw from more parts of nuke deal

Top Iranian official says Iran will take further steps to decrease commitments to deal, slamming Europe for not doing enough to save it.

A top Iranian official said Tuesday that Iran will take additional steps to decrease its commitments to the nuclear deal on July 7, the Iranian Fars News Agency reported.

Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Shamkhani told Fars on Tuesday, "Based on a decision by the SNSC, the second step to modify Iran's nuclear deal undertakings will seriously start within the framework of paragraphs 26 and 36 of the nuclear deal.”

He added that Iran’s patience should not be mistaken for weakness. "Iran's reaction to the deceptive political attempts to restrict the inalienable rights of the Iranian people is no different from its response to the US drone's violation of its aerial borders".

Shamkhani also asserted that Europe had not done enough to save the nuclear deal, blasting “a year of useless talks with Europe,” according to Fars.

On Monday, US President Donald Trump signed additional sanctions against Iran in response to the downing of the American drone last week.

He noted that the sanctions this time will also target the leaders of the regime in Tehran, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Zarif will be included in the sanctions as well.

Iran’s Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif later on Monday criticized the United States and its allies in the Middle East following the new round of sanctions against Iranian leaders.

Trump “is 100% right that the US military has no business in the Persian Gulf. Removal of its forces is fully in line with interests of US and the world,” tweeted Zarif.

“But it's now clear that the #B_Team is not concerned with US interests—they despise diplomacy, and thirst for war,” he added.