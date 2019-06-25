Sadigura Rebbe hospitalized

Leader of hasidic movement centered in Bnei Brak admitted to Los Angeles hospital. The public is asked to pray for his recovery.

The Sadigura Rebbe, Rabbi Yisrael Moshe Friedman, was hospitalized Monday night in a Los Angeles hospital after suffering a serious infection.

Rabbi Friedman, a member of Agudat Yisrael's Council of Torah Sages, traveled to Los Angeles a few months ago in order to receive medical treatment. Early Monday afternoon in Los Angeles - Monday evening in Israel - he was admitted to the hospital.

His followers in Bnei Brak have asked the public to pray for Rabbi Friedman's complete recovery.

Rabbi Friedman's full Jewish name is Yisrael Moshe, the son of Tzipora Feiga.