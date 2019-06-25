Hamas warns against applying sovereignty in Judea and Samaria

Hamas calls on Palestinian organizations to prepare for fight against Bahrain conference and "Deal of the Century".

The Hamas terrorist organization on Monday issued an official statement rejecting the “Deal of the Century” of the Trump administration to resolve the longstanding conflict between Israelis and Palestinian Arabs.

In the statement, Hamas stressed that "the participants in the Bahrain conference have no right or authority to represent Palestine and the resolutions adopted at the conference have no validity."

The organization called on Bahrain and other countries to cancel their participation in the conference and on the Palestinian organizations to raise the level of readiness for "a confrontation against the plot, which will include a general strike on Tuesday and popular actions."

"We emphasize our adherence to all means, first and foremost the armed resistance, along with all the other tools that help preserve its cause and liberate our occupied land," the Hamas announcement said.

In addition, Hamas warned against applying sovereignty over Judea and Samaria.

"The movement continues its struggle, adheres to the right of the Palestinian people in all of Palestine, [and] does not recognize of the 'occupation' and its presence on only one inch of the land of Palestine," stated the group.

The US government on Saturday unveiled the economic part of its peace plan that it will present in Bahrain on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The plan aims to raise more than $50 billion for the PA and create one million jobs for its residents within a decade.

Husam Badran, a member of the Hamas political bureau, on Sunday rejected any possibility that the Bahrain economic conference will succeed.

In a press release, Badran said there would be no practical results for the economic conference in Bahrain, which, he claimed, is part of the American plan to "eliminate" the Palestinian issue.