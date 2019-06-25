Iranian ambassador: US doesn't respect international law

Iran’s ambassador to the UN blasts latest US sanctions against Iran, says conditions aren't ripe for dialogue with Washington.

Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations, Majid Takht Ravanchi, said on Monday that the latest US sanctions against Iran showed that Washington does not respect international law.

The US decision to impose more sanctions is another indication that the United States “has no respect for international law and order,” Ravanchi told reporters at the United Nations.

He further said that conditions were not ripe for a dialogue with the United States following the sanctions.

Ravanchi told the reporters that the United States must stop "its economic war against the Iranian people."

Earlier on Monday, US President Donald Trump signed additional sanctions against Iran in response to the downing of the American drone last week.

He noted that the sanctions this time will also target the leaders of the regime in Tehran, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Trump told NBC News over the weekend that he doesn't want war with Iran, but if it comes there will be "obliteration like you've never seen before."

He also said in the interview there were no pre-conditions for US talks with Tehran.

"You can't have nuclear weapons," Trump said. "And if you want to talk about it, good. Otherwise, you can live in a shattered economy for a long time to come."

Tensions between the US and Iran have increased in the last year, after Trump withdrew last May from the nuclear deal between Iran and world powers.

Iran announced last month it was suspending some of its commitments under the 2015 deal in response to the US withdrawal. Last week, it announced further moves to scale back compliance with the agreement.