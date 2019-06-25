The real reasons why Israeli haredim don’t serve in the IDF

Shmuel Rosner and Dr. Shlomo Fischer discuss the Israeli haredi population and its unique challenges.

Dr. Shlomo Fischer, a senior fellow at the Jewish People Policy Institute, teaches sociology in the School of Education at Hebrew University and at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev.

Along with his extensive academic research, he was the founder and Executive Director of Yesodot – Center for Torah and Democracy which works to advance education for democracy in the State-Religious school sector in Israel. He was also one of the founders and is on the Board of the International Summer School for Religion and Public Life which is based in Boston, Mass.