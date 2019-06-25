'Assad's interest: Iran outside Syria'

The former Israeli national security adviser talks about the importance of insisting on keeping Iran away from Israel's borders.

Former Israeli National Security Advisor Yaakov Nagel talks about the trilateral meeting between US National Security Adviser John Bolton and his Israeli and Russian counterparts.

In this conversation Nagel relates to President Donald Trump's decision to call off a retaliatory strike on Iran, after an American drone was shot down, addresses the new round of sanctions and reacts to the unveiling of the first part of "the Deal of the Century".

"The interest of Assad is that Iran and the Shiite extremists will not remain in Syria, the situation created by Iran in the Persian revolution is a game for the hands of the US and Israel," says Nagel.