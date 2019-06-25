From the Suprbowl to Touchdown in Israel

16 current players and alumni from the New England Patriots play with members of the American Football in Israel league.

Josh Hasten reports from the “Touchdown in Israel III” event at the Kraft Family Sports Campus in Jerusalem.

Over the years Kraft has brought dozens of other NFL players to Israel including many Hall of Fame Players – some of the best to ever play the game.

Hear from Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman, and several other Patriots players along with representatives from the American Football in Israel (AFI) league on this week’s unforgettable show.