National Union Central Committee Members met today and reaffirmed the list of party candidates for the elections and the political agreements signed with the Jewish Home and Otzma Yehudit Parties for a joint run.

After the vote, National Union Chairman and Transportation Minister MK Betzalel Smotrich said, "What we have before us is the best of the State of Israel. The mission is to ensure that after the elections a right-wing government will be formed, and we'll do everything in our power to make this happen.

"The people of the National Union are people who always knew how to put the ego on the side and do what's right for the people of Israel. This evening too, I call from here to all the partners, it's time to unite, we'll hold the arguments afterwards. Yesterday, we already had to ratify the agreement of the Right-leaning parties and from there to reach out to all the people to whom the Land of Israel with Israel and the Torah of Israel is precious, to join the move," Smotrich added.

"We don't have the privilege of playing honor games; there's no need to establish negotiating teams and conduct long and exhausting negotiations; simply unite, that's what the public demands. It's possible and it must happen."

National Union Spokesman Yehuda Wald

The Central Committee also approved the appointment of Yehuda Wald as party Director-General. In the past two years, Wald served as National Union Party Deputy Director and was a member of their campaign staff for the 21st Knesset.

"I thank the Chairman of the party, Minister Betzalel Smotrich, and the members of the Central Committee for their trust," he said, "I take up my post in a challenging period for religious Zionism and the State of Israel, recognizing the seriousness of the responsibility and praying that we'll do only good with full faith and G-d's help. I intend in coming days, together with the Chairman of the Party, to push for contacts for unity. We won't allow again for all of us to be dragged into partisan mud battles. The public is looking forward to unity and to running forward. We are committed to it in the fastest possible time."

National Union Center re-approves Knesset list (Hebrew):