Did Netanyahu propose rotation to Gantz?

Senior Blue and White officials claim PM was prepared for significant compromise before Knesset disbanded, but proposal was rejected.

Senior Blue and White Party officials say that on the eve of the dissolution of the Knesset, in the midst of the final attempts to form a government, Netanyahu sent a senior party emissary and suggested that they join a unity government that included rotation of the prime minister's post.

According to the officials, the party rejected the proposal. The Likud said in response: "A total lie."

Yesterday News 12 reported that senior Blue and White members and the Likud discussed the possibility of canceling the law to disperse the Knesset with legislation passed by a majority of 80 MKs.

According to the plan discussed on both sides, if the elections are canceled, a unity government will be formed with the Likud and Blue and White.

Alongside the lack of clarity in the political arena, the legal feasibility of the move is unclear as there is no reference in the law to such a move.

Blue and White said in response: "There's only one option for canceling the elections - Netanyahu will be free to handle his legal affairs, and Blue and White will lead a broad government."