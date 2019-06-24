Trump announces sanctions on Iranian Supreme Leader

US president announces new sanctions again st Iran in response to downing of American drone.

US President Donald Trump told reporters Monday that he signed additional sanctions against Iran in response to the downing of the American drone last week.

He noted that the sanctions this time will also target the leaders of the regime in Tehran, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Earlier, a State Department official stated that the United States is building a coalition with allies to preserve freedom of movement in the Persian Gulf.

According to the official, the purpose of the alliance is also to create deterrence against the Iranian regime, which has recently been trying to initiate provocations and seize control of the Gulf region.

“It’s about proactive deterrence, because the Iranians just want to go out and do what they want to do and say hey we didn’t do it. We know what they’ve done," the source told Reuters.