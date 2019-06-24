'Lovers of Israel support BDS without realizing it'

Attorney Nati Ram, the founder and head of the 'Lev Haolam' organization which combats anti-Israel propaganda, responded to the report by Arutz Sheva that the New Israel Fund (NIF) is campaigning to have its donors support an initiative in the US Senate against Israeli 'annexation' in Judea and Samaria.

"There is a a situation in which extreme left-wing organizations have gone through a transformation and operate as a fifth column here in the country. This is an activity on many levels that is aimed at harming everything related to the values ​​and sovereignty of the State of Israel. And attempting to influence what is happening here is, in fact, a foreign body that receives a great deal of help from the state, such as tax benefits and acts to harm Israeli sovereignty," Rom said in an interview with Arutz Sheva.

He noted that the main problem of Israeli public relations is the lack of exposure of the real connections and activity of these organizations. "Many people in the world are not aware of these actions carried out by radical leftist organizations, some of which are anti-Zionist and cooperate with the bad guys and our enemies against us."

According to him, the State of Israel has much more to do. "On the legal level, we must act both with legislation and with petitions to stop the tax benefits, the funding, and to legislate laws against these organizations ... Any violation of our sovereignty is a criminal act and a violation of the law. We will not be surprised to discover that many of Israel's enemies contribute to this activity.'

Attorney Rom noted that his organization has found that awareness of anti-Israel activity by elements in Israel.

"The awareness is not great, unfortunately ... We have tours every week for visitors from abroad in Judea and Samaria where we explain the reality to the truth. Many of the following are lovers of Israel and when I talk about organizations that are working against us, they tell with astonishment that they personally contribute to them.

"There are good people who want to support Israel, and without being aware of it at all, they are contributing to organizations that are hurting us," he said. "It is very important, both in the United States and in Europe, to expose reality and create waves of pressure. When an average Norwegian hears that his money, instead of dealing with welfare and the difficult internal problems in the country, is going to harm the State of Israel, he finds it hard to understand. He starts asking questions - to his friends, the environment, the MP who represents him. In this way we are trying to stop this activity."

"We are successful as a popular movement and in direct contact with supporters of Israel all over the world to change reality, we feel the beginning of change," he concluded.