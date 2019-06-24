Lapid: Netanyahu is an 'unstable' Prime Minister

Lapid discusses reproted efforts to cancel elections, form unity government. 'Netanyahu is terrified after Likud members got angry at him.'

MK Yair Lapid (Blue and White) blasted Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu Monday, calling him “unstable”.

Speaking at a party meeting Monday, the former Finance Minister responded to reports that the Likud leadership was interested in forming a unity government with the Blue and White party in a bid to cancel the September 17th election.

“We cannot permit ourselves to have an unstable prime minister,” said Lapid. “The country needs stability.”

“The deficit is soaring, the economy is plunging. They’re cutting backing in the police [department], in hospitals, welfare,” continued Lapid, calling the present situation the “results of neglect of a government that isn’t functioning. Netanyahu used to be a stable leader. Now he isn’t.”

“Yesterday we say that Netanyahu was making a pathetic attempt to cancel the elections. After he led us to completely unnecessary elections, he’s freaking out. And when Netanyahu freaks out, he always looks for a deal. And he is right to be afraid. He believes that he will lose. All of his attempts to dismantle the Blue and White party failed. We are here together. We are here to win.”

Lapid claimed that the Likud had turned against Netanyahu over the prime minister’s support for his haredi coalition partners.

“Netanyahu is freaking out because the Likud’s voters are angry at him. I come from a family that was part of the national camp. I know them. The Likud’s base like tradition, but they don’t like religious coercion.”