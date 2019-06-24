Woman fell asleep on a plane - and woke up to find she's alone

Air Canada investigating how a passenger was left alone in a 'cold, dark' plane after everyone else disembarked.

Tiffani Adams fell asleep on an Air Canada plane, and woke up to discover that the plane had landed and she was left alone in a dark, locked plane.

She texted her friend, Deanna Noel-Dale, just prior to midnight, telling her, "omg I've just woke up and I'm all alone on this cold dark plane."

In a Facebook post shared by Noel-Dale, Adams described her experience as "terrifying," and noted that she has an anxiety disorder.

The two began a FaceTime call, since Noel-Dale thought maybe Adams was "having a bad dream," but Adams' phone died seconds after the call began.

"I’m trying to focus on my breathing and control my panic attack while I attempt to charge my phone by plugging into every USB port I could find..no luck bc when they shut the aircraft down there is no power whatsoever," the post read.

Adams then searched the plane for something to help her, finding a flashlight in the cockpit. She began using the flashlight to signal that she was trapped, but no one seemed to notice. At that point, she used the flashlight to open the door of the plane, only to discover that she was dozens of feet in the air.

Sitting on the edge of the plane, Adams noticed a luggage cart driving towards her. The driver was "in shock," she said, but "had the ladder dock and I jumped to safety before he was even a foot from the door."

"We are still reviewing this matter so we have no additional details to share, but we have followed up with the customer and remain in contact with her," Air Canada told the Associated Press.

Adams noted that an Air Canada representative offered to book her a limo and a hotel, but she declined, preferring to return home.

"“I haven’t got much sleep since the reoccurring night terrors and waking up anxious and afraid I’m alone locked up someplace dark," she wrote. Attempts by AP to contact her through Noel-Dale's Facebook account received no response.

"Air Canada called Monday and Tuesday, both people again ask me to repeat what happened, apologize for my inconvenience and say they will do an investigation bc they have checks in place that should prevent people from being locked on the aircraft at night," the Facebook post explained.