Woman injured after car falls 2 stories from parking lot

Rescue teams pull woman from car which fell down two stories from parking lot in Jerusalem.

An 85-year-old woman was injured Monday morning when her car fell two stories from a parking area in Jerusalem.

The incident occurred on Tchernichovsky Street in the capital, when a car being driven by the 85-year-old woman fell off the edge of a parking lot, for reasons which still remain unclear.

The car fell down next to the entrance an adjacent apartment building two stories below.

The driver was moderately injured by the fall, and was left trapped inside her car.

Three rescue teams were dispatched to the scene, and managed to extract the elderly woman from her car. After being treated at the scene by MDA first responders, the driver was evacuated in moderate condition to Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center in Jerusalem.

Rescue workers also worked at the scene to ensure that the car did not catch on fire, after it was found that the gas tank had been damaged in the fall and was leaking fuel.

“When we arrived on the scene, we saw a car which had been flipped over on its side after falling some 10 meters (33 feet) down to the bottom floor of the parking lot of a residential building,” said MDA paramedic Fadi Dakidek.

“There was a female driver in her 80s trapped inside the car. She was fully conscious. After rescue teams pulled her out, she said that the accident happened when she was driving in reverse in the parking lot. She suffered contusions to her face and limbs. We provided her with medical treatment and evacuated her to the hospital while her condition was moderate and stable.”