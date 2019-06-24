Could Israel cancel new elections? 'Don't count on it'

Likud MK says legal and political complications make last-minute maneuver to cancel new elections and form unity gov't unfeasible, unlikely.

Recent news reports that the Likud and Blue and White parties have been in talks for the formation of a unity government with the current Knesset have fueled speculation that the two largest factions could bring about the cancellation of the planned September 17th election – sparing Israel its first ever repeat election.

But how likely is the Knesset to undo the law dissolving itself? Is such a move even feasible?

Likud MK Miki Zohar played down the reports on the alleged talks, noting that he had only heard of them through the media, and not from sources within his own party.

“I learned of this initiative through the media,” Zohar told Reshet Bet Monday morning.

After looking into the details of how the Knesset might reverse the measure dissolving itself and cancel the repeat elections, Zohar said such a move appeared to be unfeasible and extremely unlikely.

“I went to the Knesset’s legal adviser to find out how feasible this would be, and he said the legal feasibility for this was incredibly thin, to the point of being virtually non-existent.”

“Even if we did advance a bill to cancel the dissolution of the Knesset, it would be dependent on the immediate formation of a government. You can’t cancel the dissolution of the Knesset before you know for sure that you have a government.”

“In my opinion, it would be very difficult and complicated, since we’re not in a situation right now to sit down with Liberman in a government. A process like this would take a supermajority of 80 MKs, a complex majority even if Blue and White joined, and they’ve ruled out sitting in any government with Netanyahu.”