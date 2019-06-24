Blue and White MK: 'Rabbi Peretz is a worthy candidate'

Blue and White MK Yoaz Hendel spoke with activists regarding potential coalition partners after September's repeat elections, discussing whether his party would be willing to sit with the Religious Zionist "United Right" party.

"We don't rule out any Zionist party, and certainly not [United Right Chairman] Rabbi Rafi Peretz, who I have a personal appreciation for," Hendel said in a recording published Monday on Reshet Bet.

He added that Rabbi Peretz is a worthy person who has done a lot. "Having said that, from my perspective the Kahanists and Balad are the same - we don't sit with them, not in a technical bloc, and not in pretend."

"We will protect the State of Israel. We will return it to a worthy place - a Jewish and democratic state. A place we're proud of. A democratic country. Not a state of Jewish law and not anything else."

Hendel also noted that the elections are a "once-in-a-lifetime" offer for his party to change Israel's government.