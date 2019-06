20-year-old Israeli rhythmic gymnast Linoy Ashram takes two gold medals at European Games in Minsk, Belarus.

Israeli rhythmic gymnast Linoy Ashram won two gold medals at the 2019 European Games in Minsk, Belarus.

She won gold medals in the Ball event and Clubs event, both held on Sunday. She also won a silver medal during competition on Saturday.

Arsham, 20, of Tel Aviv, is looking toward representing Israel and winning a medal at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.