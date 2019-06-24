Will Barak and former Deputy Chief of Staff run together?

Former IDF deputy Chief of Staff, Yair Golan, is working to recruit former MKs and leftist figures to a new party headed by Ehud Barak, Channel 13 News reported on Sunday.

As part of Barak's preparations for the elections, he is in contact with strategic consultant Lior Horev, according to the report.

Golan recently announced that he is seriously considering running for the 22nd Knesset but has yet to officially announce the move.

"Going to elections is a badge of poverty for the State of Israel and absolute madness," Golan recently told Army Radio about the decision to dissolve the Knesset. "I was not approached by the Blue and White party, but I am definitely considering the possibility of running in the upcoming elections."

Last week it was reported that Barak has decided to run in the September Knesset elections as part of an independent party and not with the Labor Party.

Barak had been considering returning to the political arena and running at the head of an independent list, though he was also contemplating the idea of running for the leadership of the Labor Party, which he last led in 2011 before splitting the party and forming the short-lived Independence party.

On Friday, in an interview with Channel 12 News, Barak discussed the question of whether he will run in the elections and said, "I'm talking to everyone. The thing is, I'm looking at whether I and people like me can bring about a union within the center-left that will prevent what happened last time, and that means that Blue and White will also be a part of the union. Huge energy was wasted within the bloc instead of the bloc getting the State of Israel back on track, instead of the state being held hostage by corrupt people led by Netanyahu."

According to the former prime minister, the central question in the center-left is "not who will agree to sit in a national unity government with Netanyahu, Sa'ar or Katz, but who can lead the bloc to victory in order put the country back on track. I have not yet declared that I am entering [the race], we warned in advance that if you do not understand that the main thing is the bloc and not the party, the elections will be over...This was not understood. I wish Blue and White and all the other parties all the best, but you have to join hands."