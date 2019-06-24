PLO says 'no' to Bahrain conference

The PLO Executive Committee on Sunday reiterated its opposition to the US-led economic conference in Bahrain this week.

Following a meeting in Ramallah, the PLO Executive Committee called on all Arab countries to adhere to the resolutions of the 2018 Al-Quds summit in Tehran, the Tunis summit in 2019 and the Arab peace initiative without changing anything.

The PLO Executive Committee called upon the Palestinian Arab public in “Palestine” and in the Diaspora to participate en masse in all activities against the economic conference in Bahrain and the “Deal of the Century”, as the American initiative to settle the conflict has come to be known.

The committee also warned Israel of the “consequences” of providing security to Jewish extremists who provoke and "break into" the Al-Aqsa Mosque, stressing the "Arab and Islamic character" of the site.

The US government on Saturday unveiled the economic part of its peace plan that it will present in Bahrain on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The plan aims to raise more than $50 billion for the PA and create one million jobs for its residents within a decade.

The PA announced it would boycott the economic conference in Bahrain almost immediately after it was announced, saying that the conference would be a meaningless meeting that was part of a meaningless plan.

The PA has also rejected the US peace plan before it has even been unveiled, claiming it is biased in Israel’s favor.