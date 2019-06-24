Did Blue and White and Likud discuss election cancellation?

Channel 12 reported that talks were held between the two large parties to cancel elections by a majority of 80 MKs.

Senior members of the Blue and White and Likud parties discussed the possibility of canceling the Knesset's Dispersion Law by means of legislation passed by a majority of 80 MKs, Channel 12 News reported on Sunday.

According to the report, if the plan had won the support of the two major parties, a unity government would have been formed between Likud and Blue and White.

However, alongside the lack of clarity in the political arena, the legal feasibility of the move is unclear as there is no reference in the law to such a move.

The Blue and White party said in response, "There is only one option for canceling the elections - Netanyahu will be free to handle his legal affairs, and Blue and White will lead a broad government."