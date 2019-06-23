McDonald's win: 'An embarrassment'

'Israel spends tens of millions fighting BDS worldwide but is afraid to do so at home,' Samaria Regional Council chairman Yossi Dagan says.

Samaria Regional Council chairman Yossi Dagan is furious about McDonald's win of a tender to operate fast-food restaurants at Ben Gurion Airport.

Dagan, who led the protest against McDonald's due to the fact that the company refuses to open branches in Judea and Samaria, responded to the news of their win: "It's an embarrassment that a country that spends tens of millions on fighting BDS worldwide is afraid to do so in its own home because of a popular hamburger. What will we say to the parliaments around the world where representatives of Israel are lobbying to enforce the Boycott Law?"

"It's better for the Israeli government not to expect nor ask countries in Europe and the United States to act against BDS if they surrender here in Israel."

"We didn't give up," Dagan added. "I demand that the Finance Minister and Justice Minister exercise their authority and annul McDonald's win of the tender, as a company that didn't even bother to pose as one that doesn't boycott half a million residents of the state of Israel."

Beit El Council chairman Shai Alon, also responded to the news: "Brothers and sisters - apparently, we're not part of the tribe. I'm sorry to hear that a company that boycotts hundreds of thousands of Jews living in Judea and Samaria won a tender today to operate a branch at the entrance gate to the state of Israel by the Israel Airports Authority," Alon said.

"I'm sorry that precisely in the place that is the entrance way to our country, there are those who legitimize a company which refuses to open branches in Judea and Samaria on political grounds. I call on all residents living in Israel in general and in Judea and Samaria in particular to refrain from buying from companies which boycott Jews wherever they are."

Gush Etzion Regional Council head Shlomo Ne’eman said, "It’s a shame that the Airport Authority is ignoring a broad public who are an essential part of the fabric of Israeli society, and doesn't consider them to be potential customers like everyone else. Granting McDonald’s this tender is akin to poking a finger in the eye of the residents of our communities."

"I call upon the relevant authorities in the government to make it clear to McDonald’s that the boycott of Jews remains associated with the darkest days of humanity," Ne'eman concluded.