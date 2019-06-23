Likud: No coordination with Arab parties

Likud spokesman Yonatan Orich denied media reports that Prime Minister Netanyahu had been in contact with the Arab political parties.
"There was no coordination with the Arab parties -such things never occurred," Orich said.
Earlier, Galai Tzahal (Army Radio) reported that it had obtained a secret agreement whereby the Arab parties would give Netanyahu a safety net in the Knesset in return for Netanyahu securing government recognition of two illegal Arab villages.
The Likud party has denied the rumors of a deal with the Arab parties.
MK Mickey Zohar (Likud) responded: "I hear all the rumors about cooperation with Arab parties, and this is nothing more than a funny joke. The Arab lists have always tried to advance the interests of their sector, but the Likud never agreed to form a government with their support and even vehemently rejected many of their insinuations."