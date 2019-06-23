Limmud leaders from the Americas meet in Mexico City

Leaders of international Jewish learning program from across North and South America meet for learning, leadership retreat in Mexico.

Leaders of the Limmud Jewish learning program from Latin America and North America met in Mexico City for a leadership and learning retreat.

The first Limmud Elements Americas retreat included leaders from Buenos Aires, Caracas, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Sao Paulo, Toronto, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Limmud FSU Canada and, from the United States, the West Coast, Atlanta, the Bay Area, Boston, Chicago, Miami, New York, and Seattle.

The four-day program, which ended on Sunday, included parallel tracks and training in Spanish, Portuguese, and English.

“Our goal for Elements Americas is to enhance Jewish life and equip volunteer-led communities for growth,” said Renato Huarte Cuellar, a founder of Limmud Mexico and Elements steering committee chair. “We explored partnering with Jewish organizations and institutions who share our commitment to Jewish learning and diversity. We discussed how we will ensure Limmud is a year-round movement.”

“A top priority is how to make communities more inclusive and welcoming for people of all backgrounds, which is a challenge throughout the Jewish world,” Cuellar added.

Limmud Elements Americas was sponsored by an anonymous philanthropic foundation, The Morris and Rosalind Goodman Family Foundation, The Pincus Fund for Jewish Education, the American Joint Distribution Committee, Fundacion Metta Saade, and the Natan Fund.