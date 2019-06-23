McDonald's will open at Ben-Gurion despite campaign against it

McDonald's wins tender despite the calls to activate the Boycott Law against it due to its refusal to open franchises in Judea and Samaria.

McDonald's Israel won a tender to operate its fast-food restaurants at Ben-Gurion Airport, in the departure hall and Sky Hall in Terminal 3 and at the hot dog stands in the departure hall in Terminal 1.

The concession period is seven years, and the contract includes an option to extend the period by twenty-four months.

McDonald's won the tender despite the calls to activate the Boycott Law against it and prevent it from winning due to its unwillingness to open franchises in Judea and Samaria.

The Israel Airports Authority requested NIS 7 million for the concession. Three companies bid for the tender: Burger Ranch, Burger King and McDonald's Israel.

McDonald's Israel's first and winning bid was over NIS 17 million, the second bid was over NIS 12 million and the third bid was over NIS 11 million.

The scope of the food and catering business at Ben Gurion Airport is estimated at tens of millions of shekels per year and is considered to be extremely profitable. In 2018, the sales turnover of the franchisees in the various food industries in the commercial halls at Terminal 3 and Terminal 1 amounted to NIS 330 million, an increase of 13% compared to the corresponding period last year.

The volume of activity of the two restaurants in the departure hall, the Sky Hall in Terminal 3, and the hot dog stands at the departure hall in Terminal 1 was estimated at NIS 42 million for 2018.