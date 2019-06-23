Gov't approves cabinet appointments of Smotrich, Rafi Peretz

Final hurdle cleared for United Right MKs to take up Transportation and Education ministries.

The Israeli government voted to approve Sunday the nominations of United Right MKs Rabbi Rafi Peretz and Bezalel Smotrich, who were recently tapped to serve as Education and Transportation minister respectively.

Ministers currently serving in the government voted by telephone to approve the two nominations.

The two United Right lawmakers will serve in the caretaker government, which will remain in power until after a new government is formed after the September 17th election. A replacement government may take until early November to be presented and approved.

Following the vote, Bezalel Smotrich formally took control of the Transportation Ministry at a ceremony with outgoing Transportation Minister and incumbent Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz (Likud) Sunday afternoon.

In addition to their new roles as Education and Transportation Minister, Peretz and Smotrich are expected to be added to the powerful security cabinet. Peretz, the first-term lawmaker and leader of the United Right, will be brought in an as an observer in the security cabinet, while Smotirch will be added as a full, voting member.