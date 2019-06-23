Gantz calls to block Smotrich's appointment to cabinet

Blue and White chair slams PM for decision to appoint MK Smotrich to cabinet. 'Security abandon in exchange for legal immunity.'

On Sunday, Benny Gantz, chairman of the Blue and White party, slammed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's decision to appoint National Union Chairman MK Bezalel Smotrich to the political-security cabinet.

“This is security abandon in exchange for legal immunity. The security situation in the region is being undermined, and we are a short decision away from fighting that we have not seen in the Middle East since the Gulf War," Gantz asserted in a post on Facebook.

"And what is Netanyahu, Mr. ‘Iran Before Everything’, preoccupied with this morning? With the introduction of Bezalel Smotrich into the security cabinet, the most sensitive room in the State of Israel.”

"A person who encouraged citizens to block roads and confront security forces and called for a ‘dilution’ of Gaza's population will sit in the room opposite the chief of staff and head of the Mossad, who will detail the most sensitive and secretive security plans? And the discussion there will be conducted seriously and for the benefit of the state and its citizens?"

"Bibi - do not sell Israel's security for immunity, do not turn our security into a political and personal sale. Stop Smotrich’s appointment to the cabinet," Gantz said.