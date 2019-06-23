Man killed in work accident at Ben Gurion

One killed, another seriously injured after forklift falls on them at cargo terminal in Ben Gurion airport.

A 60-year-old man was killed this morning after a forklift fell on him in a garage in the cargo terminal complex at Ben Gurion Airport. Another man was seriously injured in the incident.

An MDA team determined the death of the man who was killed, and is treating the seriously injured patient and evacuating him to the Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer, as he suffers from systemic injuries, anesthetized and on respiration.

"When we arrived at the site, we saw two men, about 60, unconscious, after they had been hit by a heavy object that had fallen on them," said Moshe Glebstein, an MDA paramedic and MDA medic Moshe Gabbay..

"We immediately began providing lifesaving medical care. One of the injured was trapped under the heavy object, and during his extrication we gave him medical treatment that included resuscitation efforts His condition was critical and we had to determine his death," they added.

They said that "The second patient suffered extensive system damage, and after medical treatment at the site, we evacuated him to the hospital while his condition was severe and he was anesthetized and respirated."

Police said, “Israel Police received a report of a forklift belonging to a cargo company that fell from a facility at the airport. The forklift hit two workers, one of whom was pronounced dead and the other evacuated in serious condition to Tel Hashomer Hospital. An investigation was opened with the cooperation of the Ministry of Labor to investigate the circumstances of the accident."