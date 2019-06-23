Likud court approves alliance with Kulanu

Court rejects series of petitions against Likud secretariat decisions regarding cancellation of primaries and the agreement with Kulanu.

The Likud Court, headed by attorney Michael Kleiner, rejected a series of petitions against the decisions of the Likud secretariat regarding the formation of the Likud list for the 22nd Knesset.

In a narrow majority of three judges against two, the court rejected the petition against the agreement with the Kulanu party, which included four seats for party representatives.

In addition, the court rejected petitions filed against the cancellation of the primaries, while stating that the Likud Constitution did not foresee a situation of two election campaigns so close together.

Likewise, the court rejected Pinhas Idan's petition, which sought to place him back in the 19th place on the Likud list for the 22nd Knesset and the petition of Yaakov Ben Saadon, who claimed that he should be 19th on the list.

However, the court ruled that decisions on the placement of additional candidates on the list, if accepted, would require the approval of the party's Central Committee.