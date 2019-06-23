Report: Trump sent Kim an 'excellent' letter

US President Donald Trump sent North Korean leader Kim Jong Un an "excellent" letter, the North's state-run news agency reported Sunday, according to The Associated Press.

Kim said, according to the North Korean report, that he would "seriously contemplate it."

The White House declined to confirm that Trump had sent a letter to Kim.

The letter comes as nuclear talks between the US and North Korea broke down after the failed summit between Kim and Trump in February in Vietnam.

Trump abruptly ended the summit with Kim in the capital of Vietnam, explaining that, while "we had a productive time," no deal was signed.

He said at the time that Kim had asked for total removal of sanctions before denuclearization, something to which the US could not agree.

A senior official in Washington said in March that the US still believes the "fully verified denuclearization" of North Korea is possible by the end of Trump's first term.

Trump, for his part, said last week that he is “in no rush” to make a deal with North Korea to get it to dismantle its nuclear weapons program, though he touted what he called his positive relationship with Kim.

According to Sunday’s report in the Korean Central News Agency, Kim "said with satisfaction that the letter is of excellent content.”

"Appreciating the political judging faculty and extraordinary courage of President Trump, Kim Jong Un said that he would seriously contemplate the interesting content," the agency said, without elaborating.

Trump's letter also came days after Kim's summit with visiting Chinese President Xi Jinping, which experts say underscored China's emergence as a major player in the diplomatic push to resolve the nuclear standoff with the North.

North Korean state media said Kim and Xi discussed the political situation surrounding the Korean Peninsula and reached unspecified consensus on important issues.

Xi is expected to meet with Trump next week in Japan during the G-20 summit.