Lapid praises Trump plan: 'It doesn't include annexation'

Blue and White leader Yair Lapid on Saturday wrote a Facebook post listing his "five conclusions from the economic section of [US] President [Donald] Trump's 'Deal of the Century.'"

According to Lapid, the plan is "a constructive attempt to get the Palestinian public to understand that if they say 'no,' each of them will lose a lot of money and a lot of opportunity," and an "even more constructive attempt to get the Palestinians to turn against their rejectionist leadership and demand that they treat the plan positively."

However, Lapid notes that "the Trump administration doesn’t guarantee to invest the money into the plan but wants to convince Arab states to invest most of the $50 billion."

"In our experience, they'll say 'yes' and then disappear," he warned. "A sentence like 'the goal of reducing regulatory barriers to the movement of Palestinian goods and people' is a direct message to the Israeli government that it will also have to make some serious concessions. We need to make clear in advance that any concessions are conditional upon the freedom of action of the IDF in the West Bank remaining intact."

"The connection between Gaza and the West [Bank] is still a general statement of intent but here, too, Israel needs to ensure that nothing happens without security guarantees."



Lapid concluded: "Overall? This is a serious document and there is no reason to oppose, it especially because it doesn't include within it the concept of annexation which would lead us to a bi-national state and the end of the Jewish state."

"Now we need the diplomatic section. A regional conference which will discuss the core issues is necessary to complete the plan. To separate from the Palestinians we need determined leadership on both sides. At this stage, that leadership doesn't exist."