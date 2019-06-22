Watch: Former Tunisian President cries when discussing Morsi

Former Tunisian President Moncef Marzouki bursts into tears when asked in TV interview to eulogize former Egyptian President.

Former Tunisian President Moncef Marzouki this week burst into tears during an interview on the Al-Jazeera Network upon being asked to eulogize former Egyptian President Mohammed Morsi, who had died earlier that day.

Marzouki asked Allah to have mercy on Morsi and to bless Morsi for everything he had given to the people. Marzouki apologized to Morsi for the fact that people had not been able to support him more, and he then began crying.

The interview was translated by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI).

Morsi, the first democratically elected head of state in Egypt’s modern history and a member of the Muslim Brotherhood, died at the age of 67 after collapsing in a Cairo court while on trial on espionage charges.

He was ousted by the army in 2013 amid mass protests against his rule.

In 2016, Egypt's highest court overturned the death penalty to which Morsi and five other leaders of the Muslim Brotherhood were sentenced for their roles in organizing the mass prison break at the Wadi Natroun prison in 2011.

Prosecutors said Morsi and his supporters were assisted by Hamas and Hezbollah in organizing the prison break.

Morsi had already been sentenced to a total of 45 years in prison in various trials. In December of 2017, he was sentenced to three years in prison for "insulting the judiciary".

In September of that year, a court in Egypt upheld a life sentence against Morsi on charges stemming from a trial over spying for Qatar.

In 2015, he was sentenced to 20 years in prison after being convicted of inciting the killing of protesters, in an incident that saw 10 people gunned down outside the presidential palace in December 2012.

