US Embassy warns of demonstrations against Bahrain conference

The US Embassy in Jerusalem warned on Friday of possible anti-American demonstrations that may take place next week during the Bahrain economic conference.

“Anti-American demonstrations may take place in city centers in the West Bank and Gaza. Demonstrations may also occur in other locations in the West Bank, Gaza, and Israel,” the Embassy said in a statement.

“Anti-American demonstrations are expected to take place on June 24, 25, and 26, 2019. Previous demonstrations have sometimes encountered a strong security force presence and response. On those dates, US government employees and family members are prohibited from official and personal travel to the West Bank. This includes travel along Route 1 and Route 90 through the West Bank,” it added.

During the "Peace to Prosperity" conference in Manama next week, the US is planning to present the economic part of the Trump administration's peace plan.

The PA announced it would boycott the economic conference almost immediately after it was announced, saying that the conference would be a meaningless meeting that was part of a meaningless plan.

Palestinian Authority chairman Mahmoud Abbas' Fatah party has called for violence against Israelis during the economic conference next week and called the conference a "Holocaust against the Palestinian people."

