Arabs riot along Gaza border, dozens injured

Some 6,000 Palestinian Arabs demonstrated on Friday along the Gaza border, throwing rocks and explosive devices at the fence. A few hundred approached the fence and sabotaged it, reported Channel 13 News.

The Hamas-run “health ministry” in Gaza said that 81 people were injured in the disturbances. In addition, several Palestinian Arabs crossed the fence in southern Gaza and returned to the Strip a few minutes later.

The violent weekly riots along the Gaza-Israel border, known as the “March of the Return”, have been taking place every Friday for more than a year, since March 30, 2018.

This week’s riots took place even after the Qatari ambassador entered Gaza earlier this week with the $25 million grant that Qatar provides to Gaza every month with Israel’s approval.

Meanwhile on Friday, the Supreme National Committee for the Marches of the Return and Breaking the Siege issued a statement in which it said, "The US administration seeks to eliminate the Palestinian issue with funds from Arab countries, and history will judge the countries that cooperate with this plot.”

The statement further said, according to Channel 13 News, “Palestine is not for sale, and the Palestinians will never give up Jerusalem and its holy places even for billions of dollars.” The committee further stated that the marches will continue in their nonviolent character until their goals are achieved.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)